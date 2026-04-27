Koa Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,630 PriceSmart, Inc. $PSMT

Koa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,630 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in PriceSmart by 560.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in PriceSmart by 127.5% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 414 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PriceSmart by 57.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company's stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts: Sign Up

PriceSmart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $161.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.20. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.71 and a fifty-two week high of $165.46.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.82%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share.

PriceSmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 89.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. PriceSmart's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered PriceSmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered PriceSmart from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PriceSmart presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on PriceSmart

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc NASDAQ: PSMT is a U.S.-based retailer specializing in membership warehouse clubs. Founded in 1993, the company operates under a business model that offers bulk quantities of goods at discounted prices to individuals and businesses that purchase annual memberships. PriceSmart's value proposition centers on low-cost operations, high-volume purchasing, and a no-frills shopping environment designed to pass savings directly to its members.

The company's product assortment covers a broad range of merchandise categories, including groceries and fresh produce, household essentials, electronics, appliances, office supplies, furniture, and health and beauty items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PriceSmart, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PriceSmart wasn't on the list.

While PriceSmart currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here