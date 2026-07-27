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Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Invests $31.17 Million in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. $OXLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Oxford Lane Capital logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired 3.19 million Oxford Lane Capital shares worth approximately $31.17 million, giving it a 3.52% stake and making OXLC its 11th-largest portfolio holding.
  • Oxford Lane Capital shares opened at $8.50, near the lower end of their 52-week range of $8.01 to $19.05, with the stock trading below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • The company declared a monthly dividend of $0.20 per share, implying a stated annualized yield of 28.2%; institutional investors collectively own 6.74% of OXLC.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Oxford Lane Capital.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,187,230 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $31,171,000. Oxford Lane Capital comprises approximately 0.6% of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned about 3.52% of Oxford Lane Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 377.2% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OXLC opened at $8.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $770.41 million, a PE ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $19.05.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Oxford Lane Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.60%.

About Oxford Lane Capital

(Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that seeks to generate high current income and capital appreciation. The company invests primarily in debt and equity securities of private funds managed or advised by Oxford Finance LLC, targeting U.S. middle-market companies. Its portfolio spans senior secured loans, mezzanine debt and private equity interests, providing diversification across credit instruments and industry sectors.

Established in 2009 and based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Oxford Lane Capital commenced operations in 2012.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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