Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,407 shares of the software giant's stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 0.7% of Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sullivan Wood Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sullivan Wood Capital Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the software giant's stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Box Hill Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Box Hill Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the software giant's stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worthington Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Worthington Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Amy Hood sold 7,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $3,976,622.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 548,091 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $298,364,297.67. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 86,525 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $43,388,826.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 486,763 shares in the company, valued at $244,092,173.98. This trade represents a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,809 shares of company stock valued at $74,769,646. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft News Roundup

Investors following MSFT have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Microsoft’s underlying demand remains strong: Azure revenue grew 48%, and its commercial backlog reached about $677 billion. The company also generated $18.6 billion in free cash flow despite $45.2 billion in quarterly capital spending. Article: Tech Stock Sell-Off: Down 13%, Is Microsoft a Buy Now?

Microsoft’s underlying demand remains strong: Azure revenue grew 48%, and its commercial backlog reached about $677 billion. The company also generated $18.6 billion in free cash flow despite $45.2 billion in quarterly capital spending. Positive Sentiment: A report says Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square did not substantially reduce its Microsoft exposure in the third quarter, pointing to continued confidence in the company’s business and growth prospects. Article: Did Billionaire Bill Ackman Lose Confidence in Microsoft?

A report says Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square did not substantially reduce its Microsoft exposure in the third quarter, pointing to continued confidence in the company’s business and growth prospects. Negative Sentiment: Microsoft has reportedly fallen since its latest earnings report amid a broader tech sell-off. A separate report notes that Federal Reserve contacts view AI enthusiasm as a market risk, potentially adding pressure to richly valued AI-related stocks. Article: Why Is Microsoft Down Since Last Earnings Report?

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Microsoft from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp set a $625.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Microsoft from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $612.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Up 1.2%

MSFT stock opened at $495.75 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $349.20 and a 12 month high of $559.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $519.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software giant reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $92.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Microsoft's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.46%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company that develops and sells software, devices, cloud services and other digital products. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, the company is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, and serves consumers, businesses and governments around the world. Its products and services include the Windows operating system, Microsoft 365 productivity applications, Azure cloud computing, Dynamics business software, Xbox gaming consoles and services, and Surface devices.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Microsoft, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Microsoft wasn't on the list.

While Microsoft currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Forget Nvidia, Meta, and Google. Here's The New Magnificent Seven. Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets. Get This Free Report