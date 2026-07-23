Kopernik Global Investors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

Kopernik Global Investors LLC cut its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD - Free Report) TSE: RGL by 58.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,159 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 123,519 shares during the quarter. Royal Gold comprises approximately 1.5% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Royal Gold worth $21,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,733,807 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,163,732,000 after acquiring an additional 678,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,398,944 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,867,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,577 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,900,432 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,311,607,000 after purchasing an additional 905,488 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,718,646 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $826,618,000 after purchasing an additional 396,778 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,952,363 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $434,063,000 after purchasing an additional 78,344 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In related news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total value of $107,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,424.70. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGLD. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $318.00 to $311.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Royal Gold from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $280.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGLD

Royal Gold Trading Up 3.7%

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $201.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.75 and a 12 month high of $306.25. The company's 50-day moving average price is $209.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Royal Gold's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company. Through its business model, Royal Gold provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of future metal production at predetermined prices. This structure allows the company to participate in production upside while minimizing exposure to the operating and capital-intensive aspects of mine ownership.

The company's portfolio encompasses interests in over 200 streams and royalties on projects across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

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