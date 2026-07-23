Go Pro
→ Trump's New Dollar (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Kopernik Global Investors LLC Has $27.15 Million Stake in Vista Gold Corp. $VGZ

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Vista Gold logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ - Free Report) by 461.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,852,010 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,385,421 shares during the quarter. Vista Gold makes up approximately 1.9% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned 9.49% of Vista Gold worth $27,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGZ. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Gold during the first quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Gold during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vista Gold during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Gold currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Vista Gold

Vista Gold Stock Up 3.6%

NYSEAMERICAN VGZ opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.25. Vista Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $3.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vista Gold

(Free Report)

Vista Gold Corp is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of gold resource projects. The company’s primary objective is to bring high-quality gold deposits into production through systematic exploration, feasibility studies and environmental permitting. Vista Gold’s technical team applies modern exploration and development methodologies to de-risk assets and demonstrate the economic potential of its mineral holdings.

The company’s flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project, located in the Northern Territory of Australia.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Vista Gold Right Now?

Before you consider Vista Gold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vista Gold wasn't on the list.

While Vista Gold currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
From Altimetry (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026

Recent Videos

Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines