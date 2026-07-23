Kopernik Global Investors LLC Has $27.15 Million Stake in Vista Gold Corp. $VGZ

Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ - Free Report) by 461.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,852,010 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,385,421 shares during the quarter. Vista Gold makes up approximately 1.9% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned 9.49% of Vista Gold worth $27,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGZ. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Gold during the first quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Gold during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vista Gold during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Gold currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $4.50.

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Vista Gold Stock Up 3.6%

NYSEAMERICAN VGZ opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.25. Vista Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $3.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of gold resource projects. The company’s primary objective is to bring high-quality gold deposits into production through systematic exploration, feasibility studies and environmental permitting. Vista Gold’s technical team applies modern exploration and development methodologies to de-risk assets and demonstrate the economic potential of its mineral holdings.

The company’s flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project, located in the Northern Territory of Australia.

Further Reading

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