Kopernik Global Investors LLC Has $45.72 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. $NAK

Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK - Free Report) TSE: NDM by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,655,846 shares of the mining company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,994,668 shares during the period. Northern Dynasty Minerals accounts for 3.2% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned 5.83% of Northern Dynasty Minerals worth $45,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,484 shares of the mining company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,534 shares of the mining company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 68.2% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the mining company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,008 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 9,908 shares during the period. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEAMERICAN:NAK opened at $1.72 on Thursday. Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK - Get Free Report) TSE: NDM last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is a mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with primary operations focused on North America. The company is publicly listed on the NYSE American and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NAK. Established in 1985, Northern Dynasty has built its business around the identification, evaluation and advancement of large-scale mineral resources, leveraging its expertise in geology, engineering and environmental planning.

The company's flagship asset is the Pebble Project, located in the Bristol Bay region of southwestern Alaska.

Further Reading

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