Kopernik Global Investors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Concentrix Corporation $CNXC

Kopernik Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,627,306 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,523,000. Concentrix accounts for approximately 3.1% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned about 2.67% of Concentrix at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNXC. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 13.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,029 shares of the company's stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,767 shares of the company's stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in Concentrix by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 8,951 shares of the company's stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Concentrix by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,387 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In other news, major shareholder Bruxelles Lambert Groupe sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $133,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,773,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,714,090.75. This trade represents a 68.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Concentrix Stock Performance

Shares of CNXC opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Concentrix Corporation has a 12 month low of $19.12 and a 12 month high of $62.14. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.47.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.47 billion. Concentrix had a positive return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 13.16%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Concentrix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.830-11.180 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.770 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Corporation will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. Concentrix's dividend payout ratio is currently -6.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Concentrix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Concentrix from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Concentrix from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Concentrix

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Inc NASDAQ: CNXC is a global business services company specializing in customer engagement solutions and technology‐driven business process outsourcing. The firm’s offerings encompass customer care delivered across voice and digital channels, back‐office processing, analytics and consulting, and automated workflow management. By integrating proprietary platforms, strategic partnerships and advanced automation, Concentrix helps clients enhance customer experiences and streamline operations.

Its capabilities extend to digital marketing and technology implementation, leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to optimize customer journeys.

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