Kopp Family Office LLC Trims Stake in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. $VRDN

Kopp Family Office LLC cut its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN - Free Report) by 68.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,295 shares of the company's stock after selling 117,878 shares during the period. Viridian Therapeutics comprises 0.7% of Kopp Family Office LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kopp Family Office LLC owned 0.05% of Viridian Therapeutics worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRDN. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,985 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 139,360 shares of the company's stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,457 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,276 shares of the company's stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period.

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Insider Transactions at Viridian Therapeutics

In other news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 1,176,470 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $19,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,090,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at $86,545,776. This trade represents a 30.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

VRDN stock opened at $17.32 on Thursday. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $34.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.41.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.16. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 490.31% and a negative return on equity of 80.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. Viridian Therapeutics's revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRDN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Viridian Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRDN

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: VRDN is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted antibody therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and serious diseases. The company's lead program, VRDN-001, is a fully human monoclonal antibody that antagonizes the insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R), with an initial focus on thyroid eye disease (TED). By selectively inhibiting IGF-1R signaling, VRDN-001 aims to reduce inflammation and tissue remodeling associated with TED and related disorders.

In addition to VRDN-001, Viridian is advancing a second antibody program, VRDN-002, which targets complement-mediated pathways implicated in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

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