Koppers Holdings Inc. $KOP Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP - Free Report) by 521.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after acquiring an additional 61,728 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.38% of Koppers worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 17.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 954,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $26,724,000 after purchasing an additional 139,600 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 112,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 76,068 shares during the last quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 47.7% in the third quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 71,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 23,131 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 53,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 50.5% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 63,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

KOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Koppers from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Koppers from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Singular Research upgraded Koppers to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Koppers from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Koppers presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $52.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KOP

Koppers Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of KOP opened at $43.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.71. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.12.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $455.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $390.10 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.10%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Koppers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Koppers's payout ratio is 9.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Koppers news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,659 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $113,140.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 444,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,896,284.80. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.28% of the company's stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Company, Inc is a global specialty chemicals and materials manufacturer serving diverse industrial markets. The company operates through two primary segments: Carbon Materials & Chemicals, which produces a range of coal tar–based products, phenolic specialties and carbon compounds; and Railroad Products & Services, which offers wood treating and infrastructure services for rail and utility customers.

In its Carbon Materials & Chemicals segment, Koppers supplies coal tar pitch, refined creosote, coal tar‐based distillates and phenolic resins used in aluminum smelting, graphite electrode manufacture, carbon fiber production, and water treatment applications.

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