Korea Investment CORP Acquires 4,677 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,399 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $151,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $608.95.

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Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $468.80 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $479.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $527.68. The company has a market cap of $174.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $643.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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