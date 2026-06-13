Korea Investment CORP Acquires 60,215 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,116 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after buying an additional 60,215 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of Boeing worth $98,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,040 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $1,188,153,000 after purchasing an additional 177,597 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Boeing by 41.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,824 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $48,316,000 after purchasing an additional 65,216 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $55,787,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1,984.0% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,448 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 29,939 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of BA stock opened at $219.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $172.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.42 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.77 and a fifty-two week high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Boeing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $262.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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