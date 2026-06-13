Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stock Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888,259 shares of the company's stock after selling 115,737 shares during the period. GE Aerospace accounts for about 0.5% of Korea Investment CORP's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of GE Aerospace worth $273,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $348.22.

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GE Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE GE opened at $334.89 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $303.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $232.24 and a 1-year high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The company's revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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