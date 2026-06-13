Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,061,383 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 80,010 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.08% of Lam Research worth $181,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,839 shares of company stock valued at $8,561,667. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.2%

LRCX opened at $366.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $458.72 billion, a PE ratio of 69.21, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.10 and a 200-day moving average of $233.58. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $87.75 and a 52 week high of $373.82.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $380.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lam Research from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $322.01.

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Trending Headlines about Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research is benefiting from renewed optimism around wafer-fab equipment demand, with management recently raising its 2026 WFE market forecast to $140 billion and analysts lifting price targets on expectations that AI-driven chip investment will stay strong. Article Title

Lam Research is benefiting from renewed optimism around wafer-fab equipment demand, with management recently raising its 2026 WFE market forecast to $140 billion and analysts lifting price targets on expectations that AI-driven chip investment will stay strong. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Lam Research as a core beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom, with Barclays reiterating constructive views on chip-equipment names and investors focusing on ongoing spending for new semiconductor supply. Article Title

Recent coverage highlighted Lam Research as a core beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom, with Barclays reiterating constructive views on chip-equipment names and investors focusing on ongoing spending for new semiconductor supply. Positive Sentiment: Lam Research’s recent earnings outperformance and upbeat guidance continue to support the bullish case, with the company beating estimates and projecting stronger revenue momentum into upcoming quarters. Article Title

Lam Research’s recent earnings outperformance and upbeat guidance continue to support the bullish case, with the company beating estimates and projecting stronger revenue momentum into upcoming quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent pieces focus on valuation after the AI-driven rally, suggesting investors are now weighing how much upside is already priced in after a sharp run-up. Article Title

Some recent pieces focus on valuation after the AI-driven rally, suggesting investors are now weighing how much upside is already priced in after a sharp run-up. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor stocks have remained volatile, and one recent session saw LRCX fall more steeply than the market, showing that the stock can still be pressured by sector-wide AI and macro swings. Article Title

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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