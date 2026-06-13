Korea Investment CORP Decreases Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,096 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 35,217 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $101,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 42,386 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $9,805,000 after acquiring an additional 15,241 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,307,959 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $302,557,000 after purchasing an additional 35,377 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 135,960 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $31,450,000 after purchasing an additional 78,095 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,464 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,929 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:UNP opened at $272.37 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $210.84 and a 1 year high of $279.70. The stock has a market cap of $161.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.69.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is 45.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $277.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $289.00 price target (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $282.21.

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Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,353,447.52. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,492,157.40. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 34,377 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,221 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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