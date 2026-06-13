Korea Investment CORP Has $123.38 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 984,713 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 338,744 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of Abbott Laboratories worth $123,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 2.0%

ABT stock opened at $87.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. The business's fifty day moving average price is $91.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.98. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $81.97 and a fifty-two week high of $139.06.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. This represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BofA dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Key Headlines Impacting Abbott Laboratories

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Abbott declared its 410th consecutive quarterly dividend , underscoring its long track record of returning cash to shareholders. The board approved a 63-cent per share quarterly dividend. Abbott declares 410th consecutive quarterly dividend

Abbott declared its , underscoring its long track record of returning cash to shareholders. The board approved a quarterly dividend. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank nudged its FY2026 EPS estimate higher for Abbott, aligning with the current consensus of $5.48 per share , which suggests analysts still see stable earnings power.

Erste Group Bank for Abbott, aligning with the current consensus of , which suggests analysts still see stable earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Abbott also continues to highlight growth opportunities in diabetes care and medtech, including an expanded MiniMed collaboration and recent CE Mark approval for Libre Duo , supporting the company’s innovation story.

Abbott also continues to highlight growth opportunities in diabetes care and medtech, including an expanded MiniMed collaboration and recent CE Mark approval for , supporting the company’s innovation story. Neutral Sentiment: Research coverage remains mixed, with one Seeking Alpha piece calling Abbott “structurally undervalued,” but this is opinion-based and not a direct catalyst. Abbott Laboratories Remains Structurally Undervalued

Research coverage remains mixed, with one Seeking Alpha piece calling Abbott but this is opinion-based and not a direct catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group also trimmed its FY2027 EPS estimate slightly to $6.04 from $6.05 , a very small revision that should have limited impact on sentiment.

Erste Group also to from , a very small revision that should have limited impact on sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Star51 Capital’s first close of its medtech fund included Abbott as a lead backer, reinforcing Abbott’s strategic interest in healthcare innovation, though the direct stock impact is likely modest.

Star51 Capital’s first close of its medtech fund included Abbott as a lead backer, reinforcing Abbott’s strategic interest in healthcare innovation, though the direct stock impact is likely modest. Negative Sentiment: BofA cut its price target on Abbott from $120 to $102 , signaling less upside than before and likely adding to investor caution. BofA adjusts price target on Abbott Laboratories to 102 from 120

BofA on Abbott from , signaling less upside than before and likely adding to investor caution. Negative Sentiment: Recent trading has shown Abbott slipping more than the broader market , reflecting ongoing weakness in the shares and investor concern over valuation versus slower near-term momentum. Abbott (ABT) Dips More Than Broader Market

Recent trading has shown Abbott , reflecting ongoing weakness in the shares and investor concern over valuation versus slower near-term momentum. Negative Sentiment: Portfolio filings showing Elfun Trusts exited Abbott may also add a small amount of selling pressure, though this is not a major fundamental development. Elfun Trusts Exits Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Abbott Laboratories, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Abbott Laboratories wasn't on the list.

While Abbott Laboratories currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here