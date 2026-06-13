Korea Investment CORP Has $84.78 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,294 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 25,656 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of Lockheed Martin worth $84,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 132,684 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $64,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Jain Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,064,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,018,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 288.6% during the 4th quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 14,739 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $539.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $548.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $562.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.28 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $571.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $653.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $620.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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