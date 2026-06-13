Korea Investment CORP Purchases 24,428 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,342 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 24,428 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of S&P Global worth $114,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in S&P Global by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $556.00 to $557.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $546.39.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martina Cheung acquired 2,322 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.5%

SPGI opened at $419.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $381.61 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $424.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $458.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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