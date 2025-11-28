Free Trial
Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Position in Brookfield Corporation $BN

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Brookfield by 3.1%, adding 28,996 shares to hold 961,567 shares worth about $59.39 million (0.06% ownership).
  • Brookfield has a consensus analyst rating of "Buy" with a mean price target of $53.47, and several firms (including TD and CIBC) recently raised price targets or maintained buy ratings.
  • Brookfield slightly beat quarterly estimates (EPS $0.63 vs. $0.61; revenue $1.59B vs. $1.58B) and announced a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share (annualized yield ~0.5%).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN - Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961,567 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 28,996 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of Brookfield worth $59,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the second quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Brookfield during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in Brookfield by 734.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brookfield in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brookfield from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. CIBC reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $50.67) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $53.47.

Brookfield Price Performance

BN opened at $46.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average of $43.32. The stock has a market cap of $115.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Brookfield Corporation has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $49.47.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Brookfield's payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Brookfield (NYSE:BN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

