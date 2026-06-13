Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,928 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 15,076 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Texas Instruments worth $109,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 647 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,356 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $301.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.73 and a 1-year high of $331.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company's 50-day moving average is $271.64 and its 200 day moving average is $221.18.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is 97.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $340.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 15th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $267.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total value of $14,706,845.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares in the company, valued at $26,337,928.50. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at $57,280,308.48. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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