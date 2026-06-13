Korea Investment CORP Sells 22,629 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,721 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 22,629 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Capital One Financial worth $106,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,897,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $13,789,615,000 after purchasing an additional 360,071 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,476,462 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,023,795,000 after purchasing an additional 638,158 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,089,803,000. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 8,614,766 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,087,878,000 after acquiring an additional 234,649 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,426,060 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,791,264,000 after purchasing an additional 302,733 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $258.75.

Read Our Latest Report on COF

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $184.44 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $174.24 and a twelve month high of $259.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $114.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.06 EPS. Capital One Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $643,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 97,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,876,892.42. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $314,052.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,148,916.94. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,615 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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