Korea Investment CORP Sells 47,716 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,939 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 47,716 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Danaher worth $94,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $2,177,106,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 543.9% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,907,515 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $574,351,000 after buying an additional 2,455,994 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,333,056 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $991,923,000 after buying an additional 2,216,789 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 34.0% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,654,666 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,319,354,000 after buying an additional 1,689,020 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,246,008 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $4,177,386,000 after buying an additional 1,487,768 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Danaher

Here are the key news stories impacting Danaher this week:

Positive Sentiment: Danaher closed its $9.9 billion acquisition of Masimo, expanding its diagnostics and patient-monitoring portfolio with AI-enabled sensor technologies that could support longer-term growth. Danaher Boosts Product Portfolio With the Acquisition of Masimo

Danaher closed its $9.9 billion acquisition of Masimo, expanding its diagnostics and patient-monitoring portfolio with AI-enabled sensor technologies that could support longer-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Cepheid, a Danaher company, donated Xpert Hemorrhagic Fever panel tests to support Ebola outbreak response in Africa, highlighting the company’s diagnostic relevance and public-health role. Cepheid Delivers Xpert Hemorrhagic Fever Panel Tests to Africa

Cepheid, a Danaher company, donated Xpert Hemorrhagic Fever panel tests to support Ebola outbreak response in Africa, highlighting the company’s diagnostic relevance and public-health role. Positive Sentiment: Analysts noted strong performance in Danaher’s biotechnology unit, with bioprocessing demand and equipment orders rising, which supports the company’s 2026 growth outlook. Strong Performance Continues at DHR's Biotechnology Unit: What's Next?

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus dropped their target price on Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Danaher from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DHR

Danaher Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $179.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.78. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $160.93 and a 52-week high of $242.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.89%.Danaher's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Danaher's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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