Korea Investment CORP Sells 6,051 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,913 shares of the software company's stock after selling 6,051 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Adobe worth $88,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company's stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 25.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the software company's stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Adobe by 12.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 3,773 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Adobe by 7.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,630 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Adobe by 190.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,764 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Down 6.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $204.02 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.90 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 28.69%.The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC set a $302.00 price objective on Adobe in a research note on Friday, February 13th. William Blair cut Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Adobe from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Adobe from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Adobe from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $278.16.

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Adobe News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $185,918.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at $867,046.25. The trade was a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 359,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,561,884.52. This trade represents a 17.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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