Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,419,251 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 42,359 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.10% of Boston Scientific worth $135,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,955,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 136,372 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $13,003,000 after buying an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz SE now owns 18,366 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.08.

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Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.7%

BSX stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.95. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The company has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,580 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,348.12. This represents a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Habiger acquired 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at $776,057.76. The trade was a 19.35% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders bought 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

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Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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