Go Pro
→ Trump's New Dollar (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 35,600 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Written by MarketBeat
July 11, 2026
IQVIA logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Kornitzer Capital Management increased its IQVIA stake by 335.8% in the first quarter, buying 35,600 additional shares and bringing its total holdings to 46,200 shares worth about $7.88 million.
  • IQVIA reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting EPS of $2.90 versus $2.83 expected and revenue of $4.15 billion, up 8.4% from a year earlier.
  • The company also authorized a $2 billion share buyback, while analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $224.82.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 335.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,200 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS's holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 12,827 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,830 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,724,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 188,707 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $42,536,000 after purchasing an additional 137,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 1,791.6% in the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 154,618 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $34,852,000 after buying an additional 146,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company's stock.

IQVIA Trading Down 0.4%

IQVIA stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.13. The company's stock had a trading volume of 747,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,238. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.50 and a 12 month high of $247.04. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.33%.The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-12.950 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of IQVIA from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded IQVIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $224.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQVIA

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in IQVIA Right Now?

Before you consider IQVIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IQVIA wasn't on the list.

While IQVIA currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
By Thomas Hughes | July 5, 2026
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Visa’s Open USD Push Puts Circle’s Stablecoin Moat Under Pressure
Visa’s Open USD Push Puts Circle’s Stablecoin Moat Under Pressure
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 5, 2026
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026

Recent Videos

This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Stock Market‘s Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody‘s Watching
The Stock Market's Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody's Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines