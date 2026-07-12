Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 45,200 Shares of onsemi $ON

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 103.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,080 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 45,200 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS's holdings in onsemi were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in onsemi by 2.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in onsemi by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC grew its position in onsemi by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in onsemi by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in onsemi by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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onsemi News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on onsemi from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on onsemi from $56.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of onsemi in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of onsemi in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on onsemi from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $103.24.

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onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of onsemi stock traded down $1.91 on Friday, hitting $95.96. 6,035,404 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,406,922. onsemi has a 1 year low of $44.56 and a 1 year high of $134.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 68.06, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.01.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. onsemi had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.46%.The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. onsemi's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at onsemi

In other onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 301,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,011,042. The trade was a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

See Also

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