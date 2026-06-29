onsemi: What the Market Gets Wrong, You Can Get Right

onsemi Today ON onsemi $89.57 -1.08 (-1.19%) 52-Week Range $44.56 ▼ $134.92 P/E Ratio 63.40 Price Target $102.73 Add to Watchlist

onsemi, already well-positioned as a leading supplier of high-power SiC energy-control and sensing semiconductor technology, is also well-positioned for physical AI, but its presence is limited. Integrating Synaptics edge AI processing, including sensing, rounds out the offerings, placing the company at the nexus of physical AI and, by extension, robotics.

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onsemi’s Bold Acquisition Makes Sense for Physical AI

Synaptics is not some risky bet on unproven technology. The company has been around for decades, first making waves as the inventor of laptop touchpads. Today, the company’s revenue-generating, profitable business focuses on edge AI/IoT, human-machine interfaces, wireless connectivity, and tactile sensing technologies. Both companies reiterated robust full-year guidance, expecting solid revenue growth and widening margins.

The near-term concern is dilution. The deal values Synaptics at $7 billion, a nearly 20% premium to its pre-deal valuation, and will be paid in stock. Synaptics shareholders will receive 1.35 ON shares for each SYNA share, diluting outstanding shares by approximately 13.45%. The offset is profitability, cash flow, and share buybacks. Both companies actively buy back shares, with onsemi doing so aggressively, and reducing their share count over time. The likely outcome is that this trend will continue, eventually eliminating the dilutive impact and boosting shareholder value.

Synaptic’s business contribution will be substantial. The company’s fiscal 2026 forecast indicates approximately 38% revenue growth for onsemi, with an expected 800 basis-point segment contribution in the subsequent year. onsemi, meanwhile, is forecast to grow by 32% this year and accelerate to nearly 40% in fiscal year 2027, excluding the impact of Synaptics. The question is: what synergies can be captured? Execs estimated $200 million in annual cost savings, as well as increases in total addressable market (TAM) and cross-selling opportunities.

Analysts Trigger Sell-Off: Set Stage for Price Recovery

onsemi Stock Forecast Today 12-Month Stock Price Forecast:

$102.35

15.91% Upside Hold

Based on 30 Analyst Ratings Current Price $88.30 High Forecast $150.00 Average Forecast $102.35 Low Forecast $60.00 onsemi Stock Forecast Details

Analysts highlight the disparity between near-term impacts and long-term opportunities, with downgrades and price target reductions spurring a market sell-off following the release. However, as mixed as the responses are, more analysts are raising price targets than lowering them, leading the consensus to increase by more than 1,000 basis points (bps) virtually overnight.

Bearish commentary focuses on execution, citing complexity, distractions, and loss of focus amid consumer risk. Bullish commentary focuses on the AI opportunity and complementary businesses, which together cover the four pillars of physical AI: power, sensing, connected compute, and control.

Institutions will be a primary factor in this stock’s price direction, as they own nearly 98% of the market. They were accumulating in early Q2, but activity has been mixed over the trailing 12 months and may present a near-term headwind. However, there are factors suggesting the group will revert to a more aggressive posture now that price action has corrected.

onsemi: Discounted Price to Trigger Market Response

The late-June drop put price action near a support target aligned with a prior price gap, a level where buying may be robust. Price action since the gap formed has included a correction, a bottom, and a robust AI-driven rally that broke a critical resistance level and set fresh all-time highs. Operative factors include MACD convergence, which suggests the recent highs will at least be retested, and rising trading volume. The more likely outcome is that the onsemi stock bottoms quickly and begins to rebound by later this year. Longer-term, the MACD convergence suggests this market will set new highs and continue higher.

Looking at onsemi from a valuation perspective, the long-term potential remains robust. The company’s forward earnings estimates put it at a low-teens price-to-earnings multiple within a few years, suggesting triple-digit upside as it grows toward its earnings outlook and its physical AI future is realized. The earnings outlook is also likely to be cautious, without the impact of Synaptics, as onsemi is well-positioned for the semiconductor supercycle, with Q1 results indicating acceleration underway.

onsemi’s risks include the timing of end-market recoveries in core markets and supply chain exposure. Bottlenecks in critical components are impacting lead times for next-gen products and may drag on results moving forward. However, the company is working to mitigate risks through capacity expansions, including in its SiC manufacturing and newer Gallium Nitride technology. Catalysts include partnering with NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA on a new high-voltage architecture and scaling its data center business.

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