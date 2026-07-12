Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys Shares of 174,665 Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 174,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,247,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.07% of Mirion Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,344 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 470.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,400 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $164,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $435,163.48. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Mirion Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Stock Up 2.5%

MIR traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.00. 3,380,397 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,100,274. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 170.04 and a beta of 1.03. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $30.28.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies Inc NYSE: MIR is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company's portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion's product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR - Free Report).

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