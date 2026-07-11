Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,154 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS's holdings in CBRE Group were worth $10,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 14,693 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBRE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered CBRE Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $178.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CBRE traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.36. 914,883 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,326. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.69 and a 1-year high of $174.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.96 and a 200 day moving average of $145.70.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.48. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. CBRE Group's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $294,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,476,709.46. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

Further Reading

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