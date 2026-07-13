Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,101 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 21,240 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS's holdings in Intel were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 15.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 924 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Essex Bank lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Bank now owns 10,360 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in Intel by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank raised Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Roth Capital raised shares of Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $97.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $109.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $142.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.16 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.67 and a 200-day moving average of $73.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.Intel's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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