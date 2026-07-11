Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $19.79 Million Stake in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,723 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,224 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.05% of MSCI worth $19,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $528,560,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in MSCI by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,755,747 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,581,055,000 after purchasing an additional 361,630 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in MSCI by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 523,035 shares of the technology company's stock worth $300,081,000 after purchasing an additional 265,750 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,380,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,446,291 shares of the technology company's stock worth $829,781,000 after purchasing an additional 168,405 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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MSCI Trading Up 0.0%

MSCI stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $603.43. 267,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,532. The firm's 50 day moving average is $593.04 and its 200 day moving average is $575.41. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. MSCI Inc has a twelve month low of $501.08 and a twelve month high of $644.68.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.17. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 65.48% and a net margin of 40.74%.The firm had revenue of $850.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $830.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 19.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. MSCI's dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $690.00 price target on MSCI in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSCI from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $715.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $655.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of MSCI from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $709.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MSCI

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Alvise J. Munari sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.04, for a total value of $5,920,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,941,357.92. This trade represents a 29.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company's stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

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