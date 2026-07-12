Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,023 shares of the software company's stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS's holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,493,167 shares of the software company's stock worth $6,362,192,000 after purchasing an additional 78,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,157,826 shares of the software company's stock worth $3,006,818,000 after buying an additional 70,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682,041 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,677,404,000 after purchasing an additional 123,691 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Autodesk by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,989,372 shares of the software company's stock valued at $884,884,000 after buying an additional 952,343 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $867,480,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Autodesk to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Autodesk from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $326.10.

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Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,232,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,891. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The stock's 50 day moving average is $220.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.36. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.50 and a 52 week high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 19.49%.The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Autodesk's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, EVP Janesh Moorjani purchased 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $197.67 per share, for a total transaction of $494,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 50,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,079,786.31. The trade was a 5.16% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $189.20 per share, for a total transaction of $378,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,800. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 7,935 shares of company stock worth $1,666,644 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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