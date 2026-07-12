Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $4.93 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,507 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS's holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 42 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company's stock.

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Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $11.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $960.96. 440,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,866. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12 month low of $692.02 and a 12 month high of $1,034.96. The company has a market capitalization of $121.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $906.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $930.67.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.84 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.40 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.94 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.26 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin's previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Parker-Hannifin's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $980.00 to $950.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $965.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,090.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,026.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

Further Reading

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