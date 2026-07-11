Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $7.15 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,719 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,025 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS's holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthCollab LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $730.00 to $640.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $751.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $4.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $563.57. The company had a trading volume of 612,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,640. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $555.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $604.44. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $506.91 and a fifty-two week high of $769.98. The firm has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 70.87%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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