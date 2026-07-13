Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases Shares of 38,315 Xometry, Inc. $XMTR

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.07% of Xometry as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at $76,393,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Xometry by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,964,909 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,029,000 after purchasing an additional 690,558 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Xometry in the third quarter valued at about $36,455,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Xometry by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 842,987 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,132,000 after purchasing an additional 451,259 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 272.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 479,013 shares of the company's stock worth $28,487,000 after purchasing an additional 350,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James Miln sold 2,392 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $223,149.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 179,131 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,711,130.99. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Randolph Altschuler sold 5,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $533,862.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 428,750 shares in the company, valued at $40,002,375. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,340. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XMTR. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Xometry from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Xometry from $65.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Xometry in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $76.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xometry

Xometry Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR opened at $96.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -94.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $205.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.46 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 7.01%.Xometry's quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xometry Profile

Xometry, Inc NASDAQ: XMTR operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

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