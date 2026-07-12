Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases Shares of 38,680 Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,885,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 397.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Airbnb Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,635,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,486. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.81 and a one year high of $150.19. The company has a market capitalization of $89.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $138.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.06.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company's revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $158.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABNB

Trending Headlines about Airbnb

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 265,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $35,136,936.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,206,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,708,753.58. This represents a 2.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 88,366 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $12,884,646.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,803,669.70. The trade was a 87.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,325,429 shares of company stock valued at $321,925,435. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Further Reading

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