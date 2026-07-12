Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Position in Progyny, Inc. $PGNY

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY - Free Report) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,214 shares of the company's stock after selling 151,817 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.35% of Progyny worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth $77,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Progyny by 2,004.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,598 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Melissa B. Cummings sold 9,578 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $239,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 73,371 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,834,275. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 8,275 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $211,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 79,063 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,016,106.50. The trade was a 9.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 36,916 shares of company stock valued at $939,875 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company's stock.

Progyny Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.65. 989,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,049. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $31.36.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.46 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Progyny's revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Progyny has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.09 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Progyny from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Progyny from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Progyny in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Progyny from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.09.

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About Progyny

Progyny, Inc is a New York-based fertility benefits management company that partners with employers and health plans to design and administer comprehensive family-building programs. The company's digital health platform integrates clinical expertise, patient support tools and data analytics to help members navigate fertility treatments, from in vitro fertilization (IVF) and egg freezing to surrogacy and adoption. By focusing on outcomes-based care, Progyny aims to improve success rates while controlling costs for its clients.

The core of Progyny's offering is its proprietary Smart Cycle® benefit, which bundles clinical, emotional and logistical support into a single package.

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