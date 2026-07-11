Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH - Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,856 shares of the company's stock after selling 102,764 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.21% of Option Care Health worth $8,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth about $61,787,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 369,002 shares of the company's stock worth $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 99,244 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 488,416 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,561,000 after acquiring an additional 64,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 317.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,113 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 43,441 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Option Care Health Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.57. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,803,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,430. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.64. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.65.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Option Care Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.820-1.920 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OPCH shares. Stephens set a $30.00 price objective on Option Care Health in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised Option Care Health from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OPCH

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

In other news, CEO John Charles Rademacher bought 12,500 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $264,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 695,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,723,319.36. This trade represents a 1.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 36,610 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $783,820.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,634,500. This trade represents a 8.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 73,264 shares of company stock worth $1,548,316. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health NASDAQ: OPCH is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry's most experienced home infusion businesses.

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