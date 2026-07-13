Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,740 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 25,902 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS's holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 349.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,630 shares of the technology company's stock worth $14,754,000 after buying an additional 137,301 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 6,069.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 16.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,340 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $57,664,000 after acquiring an additional 97,247 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 35.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,362 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 17.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 569,693 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $47,171,000 after acquiring an additional 86,606 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $66.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.70 and a 200 day moving average of $72.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.11. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.40 and a 12-month high of $91.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. SS&C Technologies's payout ratio is 33.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $200,040.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,178.72. The trade was a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $183,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 79,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,307,614.24. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 8,740 shares of company stock valued at $583,576 in the last ninety days. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on SS&C Technologies

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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