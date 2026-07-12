Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 1,050 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,177 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS's holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.7% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MPWR alerts: Sign Up

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded down $21.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,352.74. 577,477 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,119. The business's fifty day moving average price is $1,514.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,272.93. The company has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.53, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.71. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $686.87 and a 12-month high of $1,714.09.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,599.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 486 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,680.00, for a total transaction of $816,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,384,000. The trade was a 11.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total transaction of $49,636,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 205,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at $340,769,463.45. This trade represents a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,370 shares of company stock worth $112,702,503. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Monolithic Power Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Monolithic Power Systems wasn't on the list.

While Monolithic Power Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here