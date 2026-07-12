Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 17,000 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,425 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 339.3% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company's stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 475,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,916,000 after acquiring an additional 36,195 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,975 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,810,000 after acquiring an additional 18,417 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 752.6% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 65,783 shares of the company's stock worth $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 58,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the company's stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HWM. Wall Street Zen cut Howmet Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $303.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $289.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded down $2.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $270.88. 1,457,967 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,698. The company has a market cap of $108.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.44. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.45 and a 1-year high of $290.63. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $264.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.46.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is 11.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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