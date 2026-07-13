Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 59,125 Shares of Intapp, Inc. $INTA

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its stake in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA - Free Report) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,055 shares of the company's stock after selling 59,125 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.09% of Intapp worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 913.5% during the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 1,054 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Intapp by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,597 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Intapp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Intapp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INTA

Intapp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $28.07 on Monday. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $47.93. The firm's fifty day moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average is $27.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Intapp had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $146.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Intapp's revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Intapp has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.360-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michele Murgel sold 14,591 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $365,066.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 233,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,845,472.64. This trade represents a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 11.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the unique needs of professional services firms, including law firms, accounting practices, and financial institutions. The company's integrated platform connects front-office business development with back-office risk and compliance functions, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, improve collaboration and enhance client service.

Intapp's suite of applications—such as Intake, Conflicts, Risk, Open, Time and Flow—addresses the entire client lifecycle.

Further Reading

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