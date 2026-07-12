Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Position in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH - Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,011 shares of the company's stock after selling 35,170 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.08% of Celsius worth $6,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Celsius by 2,293.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,747 shares of the company's stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,316,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,565,409 shares of the company's stock valued at $163,112,000 after buying an additional 277,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,074,995 shares of the company's stock valued at $826,750,000 after acquiring an additional 802,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 342.2% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150,438 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 116,414 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Celsius and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $59.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on CELH

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In related news, CEO John Fieldly acquired 8,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $248,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 937,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,526,174.40. This trade represents a 0.91% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hal Kravitz acquired 8,400 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,732.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 227,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,753,407.34. This represents a 3.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Celsius stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.60. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,331,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,822,112. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average of $39.41. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 71.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Celsius had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 37.95%. The business had revenue of $782.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 137.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

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