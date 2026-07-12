Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN - Free Report) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,400 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 16,490 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.08% of FTI Consulting worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.3% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FCN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Eun Nam bought 2,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $289,180.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 21,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,121,987.28. The trade was a 10.21% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.17 per share, with a total value of $1,441,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 326,984 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,283.28. This trade represents a 3.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired a total of 14,400 shares of company stock worth $2,076,576 over the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of FTI Consulting stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.84. The stock had a trading volume of 369,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of -0.04. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.65 and a 1 year high of $189.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.78.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.21). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 6.88%.The business had revenue of $983.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.900-9.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $370.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company's primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.

In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.

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