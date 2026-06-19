Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,828 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 50,456 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $19,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Amphenol by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,067 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. LOM Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Get Amphenol alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $178.07.

View Our Latest Report on Amphenol

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $164.23 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $92.98 and a twelve month high of $167.04. The firm has a market cap of $202.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The business's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amphenol, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amphenol wasn't on the list.

While Amphenol currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here