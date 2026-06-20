Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $4.87 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 97.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,901 shares of the software company's stock after selling 577,081 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's holdings in Adobe were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,632,009 shares of the software company's stock worth $7,277,941,000 after buying an additional 352,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,531,678 shares of the software company's stock worth $4,027,170,000 after buying an additional 414,049 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,275,165,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Adobe by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,228,503 shares of the software company's stock valued at $2,179,914,000 after buying an additional 611,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Adobe by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,119,025 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,791,607,000 after acquiring an additional 297,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $195.64 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.12 and a 1-year high of $392.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. This trade represents a 17.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at $867,046.25. The trade was a 17.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Adobe News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe unveiled a major expansion of its Creative Agent and Firefly AI tools across Photoshop, Premiere, Illustrator, InDesign, and Frame.io, which could improve user productivity and support future monetization through deeper AI integration. Article Title

Adobe unveiled a major expansion of its Creative Agent and Firefly AI tools across Photoshop, Premiere, Illustrator, InDesign, and Frame.io, which could improve user productivity and support future monetization through deeper AI integration. Positive Sentiment: Adobe also announced an AI skills initiative with LinkedIn, reinforcing its positioning in the growing enterprise AI training and marketing workflow market. Article Title

Adobe also announced an AI skills initiative with LinkedIn, reinforcing its positioning in the growing enterprise AI training and marketing workflow market. Neutral Sentiment: Adobe’s latest quarterly results beat expectations and management issued FY2026 guidance above consensus, but the stock has still lagged as investors question whether growth can reaccelerate enough to justify the valuation.

Adobe’s latest quarterly results beat expectations and management issued FY2026 guidance above consensus, but the stock has still lagged as investors question whether growth can reaccelerate enough to justify the valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary from Jim Cramer was mixed, with a cautious tone around Adobe’s future because of competition and uncertainty about the company’s longer-term growth path. Article Title

Commentary from Jim Cramer was mixed, with a cautious tone around Adobe’s future because of competition and uncertainty about the company’s longer-term growth path. Negative Sentiment: Freedom Broker downgraded Adobe to Hold from Buy and sharply cut its price target, highlighting concerns that the post-earnings setup is less compelling than before. Article Title

Freedom Broker downgraded Adobe to Hold from Buy and sharply cut its price target, highlighting concerns that the post-earnings setup is less compelling than before. Negative Sentiment: Separate coverage noted Adobe stock falling alongside other software names amid a broader selloff in subscription software, suggesting the market is rotating away from the group despite solid fundamentals. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Argus restated a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $278.16.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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