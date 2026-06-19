Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Stake in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,671 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after selling 46,531 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's holdings in FedEx were worth $8,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 5.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,814,938 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $1,135,411,000 after buying an additional 269,567 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $586,000. CWM LLC grew its position in FedEx by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 108,031 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $31,206,000 after acquiring an additional 26,322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan increased its stake in FedEx by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 6,792 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,822 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of FedEx from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Argus increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on FedEx from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $367.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FedEx

Trending Headlines about FedEx

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

Positive Sentiment: FedEx continues to get supportive coverage around its upcoming earnings, with Barclays maintaining an Overweight rating and some analysts still seeing upside from current levels ahead of the June 23 report.

FedEx continues to get supportive coverage around its upcoming earnings, with Barclays maintaining an Overweight rating and some analysts still seeing upside from current levels ahead of the June 23 report. Positive Sentiment: Kuebix by FreightWise was named a FedEx Compatible Community Tier Partner for 2026, reinforcing the FedEx ecosystem and its shipping-software integration network.

Kuebix by FreightWise was named a FedEx Compatible Community Tier Partner for 2026, reinforcing the FedEx ecosystem and its shipping-software integration network. Neutral Sentiment: FedEx fuel surcharge changes taking effect June 22 will raise export fuel fees while lowering import rates, a revenue-mix shift that could affect shipment economics but is not yet clear-cut for earnings.

FedEx fuel surcharge changes taking effect June 22 will raise export fuel fees while lowering import rates, a revenue-mix shift that could affect shipment economics but is not yet clear-cut for earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Market articles and options commentary are focused on elevated implied volatility and earnings positioning, suggesting traders are bracing for a larger-than-usual move when FedEx reports results.

Market articles and options commentary are focused on elevated implied volatility and earnings positioning, suggesting traders are bracing for a larger-than-usual move when FedEx reports results. Negative Sentiment: Evercore lowered its price target on FedEx to $355 from $390, signaling a more cautious view on the stock’s near-term valuation.

Evercore lowered its price target on FedEx to $355 from $390, signaling a more cautious view on the stock’s near-term valuation. Negative Sentiment: Pre-earnings estimates call for Q4 EPS of $5.92, down from $6.07 a year ago, which reinforces concerns that profit growth may slow heading into the report.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Kawal Preet sold 4,900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.89, for a total transaction of $1,802,661.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,029,499.17. The trade was a 30.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gina F. Adams sold 20,450 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.45, for a total value of $7,493,902.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,403 shares in the company, valued at $7,110,229.35. This trade represents a 51.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 48,104 shares of company stock valued at $17,599,006 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $326.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $369.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.75. The stock has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Corporation has a twelve month low of $172.88 and a twelve month high of $345.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.13. FedEx had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. FedEx's payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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