Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 157,619 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,632 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 157,619 shares during the quarter. Qualcomm accounts for approximately 0.9% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $39,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Qualcomm by 6.1% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Qualcomm by 9.7% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Qualcomm from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $188.04.

View Our Latest Report on Qualcomm

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,562,240. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,958. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualcomm Trading Up 6.2%

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $226.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.35. The stock has a market cap of $238.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. Qualcomm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.99 and a fifty-two week high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

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