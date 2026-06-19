Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 223,161 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 89.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,288 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 223,161 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $9,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sfam LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 10th. Evercore set a $345.00 price objective on American Express in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Freedom Capital raised American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $360.80.

View Our Latest Report on AXP

American Express Trading Down 0.5%

American Express stock opened at $338.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.13. The company has a market capitalization of $231.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $288.34 and a 52 week high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Key Headlines Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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