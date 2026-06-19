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Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 63,568 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Written by MarketBeat
June 19, 2026
Eli Lilly and Company logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its Eli Lilly stake by 88.4% in the fourth quarter, selling 63,568 shares and leaving it with 8,339 shares worth about $8.96 million.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive on Eli Lilly, with several firms lifting price targets and MarketBeat showing a Moderate Buy consensus and an average target of $1,227.74.
  • The company reported strong quarterly results, including EPS of $8.55 and revenue of $19.8 billion, while also paying a $1.73 quarterly dividend and maintaining high institutional ownership at 82.53%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 88.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,339 shares of the company's stock after selling 63,568 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 10Elms LLP lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Leerink Partners set a $1,119.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,205.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,227.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.2%

LLY opened at $1,098.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock's fifty day moving average is $1,013.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,016.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,182.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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