Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 79.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,084 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 366,533 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's holdings in Accenture were worth $24,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 28.8% during the third quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,550 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $39,592,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Accenture by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 282,340 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $75,752,000 after buying an additional 61,314 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 141,484 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $37,960,000 after buying an additional 93,880 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Accenture by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 557,516 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $149,582,000 after acquiring an additional 149,357 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,070,930 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $17,726,831,000 after acquiring an additional 854,361 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Accenture News

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Positive Sentiment: Accenture beat Q3 EPS estimates, reporting $3.80 per share versus $3.70 expected, and revenue rose 5.6% year over year, showing the business is still growing. Accenture Reports Third-Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Accenture beat Q3 EPS estimates, reporting $3.80 per share versus $3.70 expected, and revenue rose 5.6% year over year, showing the business is still growing. Positive Sentiment: Managed services and cybersecurity remain bright spots, with the company also announcing cybersecurity-related deals and acquisitions that could support longer-term growth. Cybersecurity platform announcement

Managed services and cybersecurity remain bright spots, with the company also announcing cybersecurity-related deals and acquisitions that could support longer-term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentary continue to frame the weakness as partly tied to slower enterprise AI adoption, with some arguing Accenture could benefit later as an AI implementation partner rather than being structurally impaired.

Analysts and commentary continue to frame the weakness as partly tied to slower enterprise AI adoption, with some arguing Accenture could benefit later as an AI implementation partner rather than being structurally impaired. Negative Sentiment: The biggest pressure point is the reduced revenue outlook, which suggests customers are still cautious on discretionary IT spending and consulting projects. Top Midday Decliners

The biggest pressure point is the reduced revenue outlook, which suggests customers are still cautious on discretionary IT spending and consulting projects. Negative Sentiment: Several brokerages turned more cautious, including William Blair’s downgrade to “market perform” and BNP Paribas Exane’s lower price target, adding to the pressure on the stock. William Blair downgrade

Several brokerages turned more cautious, including William Blair’s downgrade to “market perform” and BNP Paribas Exane’s lower price target, adding to the pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed consensus in the quarter, reinforcing concerns that growth is slowing even though profitability remains solid.

Accenture Stock Down 18.8%

ACN opened at $126.75 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $307.77. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $178.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $84.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.75 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.61%.Accenture's revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.780-13.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Accenture's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Accenture from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer set a $201.00 price target on Accenture in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Accenture from $275.00 to $248.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $232.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Accenture

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total transaction of $863,026.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,746.28. The trade was a 27.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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